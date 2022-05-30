Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HTLZF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.