Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of HAYN opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

