Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HAYW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,996. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hayward has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,802,997 shares of company stock valued at $136,183,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 312,669 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.