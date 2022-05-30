Head to Head Review: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) versus MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.21 $32.88 million $2.80 8.76 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.71 $22.17 million $2.63 9.57

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 25.31% 11.70% 1.08% MainStreet Bancshares 31.18% 14.01% 1.31%

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Orrstown Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

