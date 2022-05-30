HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $70.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHR. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HeadHunter Group stock traded up $15.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 3,468,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,621. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 146.32% and a net margin of 29.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 394.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 5,699.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 67,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

