Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 308,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.