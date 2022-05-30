Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 308,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.