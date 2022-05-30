Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00087706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00277404 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029604 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

