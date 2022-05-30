HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($73.12) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.61. 50,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,969. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

