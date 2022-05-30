Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) to announce $475.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.60 million and the highest is $477.70 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $173.67 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

