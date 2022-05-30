Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.