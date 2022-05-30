Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,386. The firm has a market cap of $689.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.