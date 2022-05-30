HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.50 million and the lowest is $165.65 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $48.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $908.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.43 million to $953.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HPK stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,225. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.