Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

NYSE HI opened at $41.68 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

