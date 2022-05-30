Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

