HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. Zacks Investment Research raised HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

