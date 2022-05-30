Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 45.1% in May

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.03. 78,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

