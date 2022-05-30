Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPLT remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Home Plate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

