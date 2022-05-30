Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 160,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,532. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

