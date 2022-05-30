Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading 1% Higher

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.18 and last traded at C$46.14. 21,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 31,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.