H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$17.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

