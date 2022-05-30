Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

