Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $34.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00023109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,664.75 or 0.99916318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002070 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,885,159 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

