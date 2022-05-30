Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 40,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,962. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

