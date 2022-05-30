HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

HUYA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

