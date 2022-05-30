Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 180 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.27).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hyve Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88.40 ($1.11). 301,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,721. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($1.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.56.

In other Hyve Group news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($61,765.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

