iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$85.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.05.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG traded up C$0.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,655. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.