Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.12. 116,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.08.
About Iberdrola
