Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 195,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,385. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Icanic Brands
See Also
