ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,440.70 or 0.44227356 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00482738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

