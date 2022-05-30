iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

ICLK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

