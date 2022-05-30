iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.76

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.14 million and a PE ratio of 149.17.

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

