IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

