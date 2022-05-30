IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.