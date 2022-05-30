IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

