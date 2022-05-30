IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 546,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,046,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.