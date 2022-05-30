IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

VPU stock opened at $163.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

