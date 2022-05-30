IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG opened at $71.54 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.