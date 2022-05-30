IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

