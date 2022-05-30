IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

