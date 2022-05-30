Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.