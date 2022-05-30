IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.15 on Thursday. IMARA has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

