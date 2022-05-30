Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 60,554 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

