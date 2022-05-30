Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,909 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.58% of Pacira BioSciences worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PCRX opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

