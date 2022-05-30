Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

