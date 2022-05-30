Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $304.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.38. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

