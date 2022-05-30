Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $9.53 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.32% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Belden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDC opened at $57.50 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

