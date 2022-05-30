Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.54.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 178,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,525. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

