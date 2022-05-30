Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $621.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will report sales of $621.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.70 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 10,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.77. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

