IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

LON:IHP opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 463.24. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £966.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About IntegraFin (Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.