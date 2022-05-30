Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Intel worth $499,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 1,722,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,925,863. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.